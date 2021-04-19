Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug and Kahani to get Suraiya’s call

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours TV widespread present Namak Issk Ka’s is heading in direction of new observe as Yug and Kahani’s new married life with love and twists has began. Complete Rajput household, Gunjan and Iravati are attempting hook and criminal strategies to throw away Kahani from Yug’s life. It is going to be fascinating to see how Yug and Kahani’s love will cross all of the hurdles of their method and win.

Within the final episode, Pandit Ji tried explaining Rajputs and Gunjan that Yug shouldn’t be in Gunjan’s destiny. Gunjan lashed out at Pandit ji and made him go away the home.

Saroj additionally made a plan and known as Ravikant’s physician with a faux letter to make Kahani go away the home. However Kahani confirmed smartness and proved the letter to be faux. Yug determined to turn into dangerous in Gunjan’s eyes in order that he might do away with her, however failed initially.

Within the upcoming episode, Saroj will attain Suraiya and ask her assist to separate Kahani and Yug. She is going to inform her that she snatched her husband however now she can not deal with one other dancer snatching her son Yug. Suraiya in confusion will ask Saroj her husband’s identify. Saroj will speak harsh and never inform her what she requested.

Different facet, Kahani will present no points when Yug will inform her that he failed to inform Gunjan that he doesn’t love her and married Kahani on his personal want. Saroj will give some huge cash to Suraiya and the latter will comply with do her work. Kahani and Yug at Rajput Mansion will spend some high quality time with one another and have noodles.

Gunjan will spoil their moments. She is going to speak Harsh with Kahani. Saroj will catch Yug hiding from Gunjan. She is going to not directly scold him and inform him that he’s additionally changing into like his father. She will even warn him to save lots of his household.

Subsequent, Suraiya will name and ask Kahani to satisfy her. She is going to name Yug too, threatening him of Kahani’s security. Yug will get fearful for Kahani and make a run. Saroj will suppose that she would neglect all ache, insults, and unhappiness and can bless Suraiya if she would full her process of separating Yug and Kahani.

As per data from sources, Namak Issk Ka Forged has reached Ramoji movie metropolis Hyderabad to proceed their shoot. Sources additionally inform that Iravati will too return quickly with a plan and powers to defeat Kahani.

When will Saroj perceive that Gunjan shouldn’t be proper match for Yug? How will Yug do away with Gunjan?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Namak Issk Ka!