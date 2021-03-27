Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug and Shivji helps Kahani to fight Jwalika aka Iravati

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.internet

In Holi Particular episode of Namak Issk Ka, viewers obtained to look at that Kahani performs a dance on music ‘UP Bihar Lootne ‘ Yug doesn’t prefer it and ask her why she did this drama as he doesn’t need anyone to know that he married a dancer. Kahani tells him that she invited all celebrities’ of colours. Iravati taunts Kahaani for dancing in entrance of everybody. Kahaani challenges Iravati to have a dance face-off along with her. She says she is going to do what she says if she wins. Iravati threatens Kahaani for her life. Iravati agrees for a face-off. Each of them dance on Dhol baaje and Kahani wins the face-off as Iravati falls.

Iravati leaves angrily. Iravati decides to get revenge from Kahaani and goes to a scary place to name Kokaal from hell. She asks his assist to defeat Kahani. Kokaal tells Iravati that Kahaani is actual Shiv Bhakt, it is not going to be simple to defeat her. He asks Iravati in course of to defeat Kahani people who find themselves good from coronary heart will too get in peril. She agrees, Kokaal says she must give no matter he asks in trade of his assist. She agrees once more and provides her the powers and Pataal Kalash to defeat Kahani.

He tells her whomever’s issues she is going to put within the Kalash will turn out to be her slave after which she will throw the Kalash in his properly which can burn the individuals whomever she needs to kill. Iravati will get completely happy on turning into Jwalika. Simar and Kahani reward one another. Simar motivates Kahani and provides her Shivji’s Rudraksh. Kahani too offers Simar the idol if Maata Rani.

Jwalika decides to assault Tejo first. Kahaani and Yug get pleasure from a dance with Fateh, Tejo and Jasmine. Jwalika takes Tejo’s hair flower. Kahani and Yug meet Saumya. Jwalika put Tejo’s hair flower in Pataal Kalash and hypnotize her. Jwalika targets Siddhi subsequent, She makes Siddhi eat half Gujiya and takes the opposite half with herself. Kahani sees her and get suspicious of Iravati. Jwalika places Siddhi’s half eaten Gujiya in Pataal Kalash too and hypnotize her. Kahani asks Siddhi if she is okay. She. suspects Iravati once more.

Iravati / Jwalika efficiency a dance on Namak Issk Ka music whereas Kahani seek for her in suspicion. Jwalika takes Mayura’s belonging too along with her. Kahaani is available in between Jwalika’s means and tries to grab Mayura’s belonging from her. Jwalika runs away making the most of Rakhi Sawant’s dance efficiency. Yug praises Kahani for Holi preparations completed by her. He ask her to have a pair dance along with her for her happiness. Jwalika hypnotize Mayura’s too. Kahani and Yug additionally give a efficiency on Dilli Waali Girlfriend like different {couples}. Jwalika assault Bondita and push her utilizing magic. Whereas Anirudh handles Bondita, Jwalika takes her bangle to make Bondita her subsequent goal.

Tejo, Mayura’s, Bondita, Siddhi will get surrounded by a light-weight wall as Jwalika put their belongings in Pataal Kalash. Jasmine and Fateh, Shiva, Omkaar and Anirudh fails to avoid wasting Tejo, Siddhi, Mayura’s and Bondita respectively. With everybody else Yug too will get confused and scared. Kahaani ask Yug to deal with everybody she is aware of who’s behind this and leaves to wish to Mahadev for her friends in bother. She asks Shivji’s for a Answer. Shivji offers a touch utilizing his Bhabuti. Following it Kahaani reaches Pataal Jwalika’s Pataal Kalash. Jwalika threatens Kahani. Kahani doesn’t get scared. Jwalika hypnotize Kahani too. Yug worries for Kahani.

Jwalika blabbers a spell thrice “achaai hogi aaj dhuaan, nigal lega angaar kuaan”. A properly seems and each hypnotized lady will get surrounded by hearth. Anirudh, Shiva, Omkaar and Jasmine will get apprehensive with all this. Yug asks Pandit ji concerning the scenario that it’s Pataal Agni and Yug worries for Kahani. Earlier than Jwalika might throw hypnotized lady’s belongings within the properly Yug catches it. Yug get shocked seeing Jwalika/Iravati and in addition will get apprehensive seeing Kahaani surrounded by hearth. He refuse to offer Pataal Kalash to Jwalika and the latter assaults him utilizing magic.

Jwalika in anger threaten Yug to throw him too in properly. Yug breaks Pataal Kalash as per Pandit Ji’s recommendation. Everybody will get out of Hypnotization. Everybody worries for his or her family members. Earlier than Yug might save Kahani, Jwalika tries throwing Yug in properly. Kahani begins Shiv tandav and present religion on Shivji. Jwalika will get scared seeing Shivji’s coloured shadow behind Kahani. Shivji helps Kahani by giving her a trishul.

Kahani kills Jwalika with Shivji’s Trishul. Jwalika fells within the Pataal properly, which will get closed. Everybody hypnotized will get saved. Yug and Kahani ask one another if they’re high quality. They hug one another. Bondita-Anirudh, Siddhi-Shiva, Omkaar- Mayura and Jasmine-Tejo-Fateh too hug one another. Kahani says until Shivji is there good will all the time win over dangerous. Yug says let’s rejoice Holi in Kahani’s type. Iravati will get indignant on getting defeated once more. Every couple with Kahani-Yug rejoice Holi collectively and dance on Balam pichkari.

