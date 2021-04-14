LATEST

Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug to perform Kahani’s Griha Pravesh

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV common present “Namak Issk Ka” is wining hearts as until now Kahani had on sided love for Yug however now viewers obtained joyful seeing caring and loving facet of Yug for Kahani. Now, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how Yug and Kahani will collectively will face hurdles made by their household in opposition to their love.

Within the final episode, with the assistance of a girl police officer Yug and Rani obtained out Rajput’s clutches. With late in Yug’s arrival, Kahani misplaced all hope however with god’s blessings Yug and Rani reached the wedding corridor.

At one facet Yug and Kahani fortunately obtained married, the place Yug stated that he’s only a stubbornness for Gunjan and Saroj somewhat than fear or love. Different facet Saroj awakened from unconsciousness.

Within the upcoming episode, Saroj will get up from unconsciousness and ask for Yug. Household will inform her that Yug went to police station and can return quickly. Yug will attain police station and inform all people that useless physique was not of Kahani. Saroj will perceive that Yug remarried Kahani and can deliver her dwelling.

Raunak will suppose the place did Yug went and the place is Iravati. Different facet Tantric in black all ask Iravati to attend for particular night time when all her desires would come true. Rajputs will return dwelling and get shocked to see Kahani with Aarti Thaal in her hand. Gunjan and Saroj will ask Kahani varied questions on her cause to return.

Yug will cease their struggle and carry out Saroj’s aarti. Whereas Gunjan and Rupa will take Saroj to her room, Yug will carry out Kahani’s Griha Pravesh and reward her innocence, honesty and ease.

Yug will share his ache of mendacity to his mom with Ravikant. Yug will inform Kahani’s that he didn’t need to disguise their remarriage fact from household however should. He

will additional inform her that he doesn’t need his household’s emotions to get damage or Gunjan to take any unsuitable step or break Saroj’s belief.

Saroj will suppose to search out Yug’s father to deliver Yug on proper path. She’s going to ask Yug and Gunjan to return dwelling. Lastly, Yug will confess to Gunjan that he doesn’t love her.

Will Saroj be capable of discover her husband? What can be Gunjan’s response on Yug’s this confession? How will Yug and Kahani make Rajputs settle for Kahani as their youthful daughter-in-law? What’s Iravati’s new plan in opposition to Kahani?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Namak Issk Ka!

