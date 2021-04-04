ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug to promise Kahani answers to her questions

Avatar
By
Posted on
Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug to promise Kahani answers to her questions

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Yug and Kahani’s broken friendship. Now Yug will be seen desperate to talk to Kahani while she is trying to avoid him.

In the last episode, Yug broke Kahani’s heart once again by saying that he didn’t confessed his love to her. Kahani confronted Yug and broke her friendship with him. She asked him to clear his confusion and let her know what she means to him.

Unconscious Ravikant moved his hand after Iravati left warning and threatening him. To stop Raunak from taking Rupa away Kahani revealed that Rupa is pregnant. On Raunak’s instigation, Saroj pleaded Kahani to leave the house but Rupa stopped Kahani from leaving.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see, Viewers will see Yug recalling Kahani’s words imagining her in his room asking what she means to him. Gunjan will give Yug Rupa’s pregnancy news.

Kahani will try avoiding Yug when he tries clearing the misunderstanding about his love confession. Yug will say he will meet her with an answer that what she means to him. Yug and Kahani both will cry. Rani and Lucky will try to calm Kahani.

Next Iravati will be seen preparing to hypnotize and Kill Kahani. Rani will scold Yug for hurting Kahani. Saroj will request Kahani to not come down in the party. Yug will feel cranky when Kahani will even avoid his calls. Kahani will finally receive Yug’s call and refuse him for coming to the party.

As per Yug’s request Kahani will reach downstairs and stand for the family photo making Yug happy and family angry. Rupa will politely ask a guest to leave, hearing him taunting Kahani and her family. Yug will support Rupa but Iravati and Raunak will speak against them.

Kahani will taunt Raunak for speaking ill against her. Rupa and Gunjan will stop Kahani, when family questions Rupa her reason for supporting Kahani. As per Iravati’s plan Kahani will get hypnotized.

How will Yug save Kahani from Iravati’s new plan to kill her? Will Ravikant wake up from coma and save his daughter? Will Iravati get exposed by Ravikant? What twist will Kahani and Yug’s relationship take now?

Stay tuned to justshowbiz to get more updates from your favourite show Namak Issk Ka!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
645
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
636
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
627
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
613
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
599
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
589
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
579
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
521
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
500
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
492
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top