Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug to promise Kahani answers to her questions

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Yug and Kahani’s broken friendship. Now Yug will be seen desperate to talk to Kahani while she is trying to avoid him.

In the last episode, Yug broke Kahani’s heart once again by saying that he didn’t confessed his love to her. Kahani confronted Yug and broke her friendship with him. She asked him to clear his confusion and let her know what she means to him.

Unconscious Ravikant moved his hand after Iravati left warning and threatening him. To stop Raunak from taking Rupa away Kahani revealed that Rupa is pregnant. On Raunak’s instigation, Saroj pleaded Kahani to leave the house but Rupa stopped Kahani from leaving.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see, Viewers will see Yug recalling Kahani’s words imagining her in his room asking what she means to him. Gunjan will give Yug Rupa’s pregnancy news.

Kahani will try avoiding Yug when he tries clearing the misunderstanding about his love confession. Yug will say he will meet her with an answer that what she means to him. Yug and Kahani both will cry. Rani and Lucky will try to calm Kahani.

Next Iravati will be seen preparing to hypnotize and Kill Kahani. Rani will scold Yug for hurting Kahani. Saroj will request Kahani to not come down in the party. Yug will feel cranky when Kahani will even avoid his calls. Kahani will finally receive Yug’s call and refuse him for coming to the party.

As per Yug’s request Kahani will reach downstairs and stand for the family photo making Yug happy and family angry. Rupa will politely ask a guest to leave, hearing him taunting Kahani and her family. Yug will support Rupa but Iravati and Raunak will speak against them.

Kahani will taunt Raunak for speaking ill against her. Rupa and Gunjan will stop Kahani, when family questions Rupa her reason for supporting Kahani. As per Iravati’s plan Kahani will get hypnotized.

How will Yug save Kahani from Iravati’s new plan to kill her? Will Ravikant wake up from coma and save his daughter? Will Iravati get exposed by Ravikant? What twist will Kahani and Yug’s relationship take now?

