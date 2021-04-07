Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug to suspect Raunak behind attack on Rani

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Rajputs trials to stop Yug from inclining towards Kahani. Last viewers watched that Kahani fell from terrace as per Iravati’s plan. In future episodes, viewers will witness Yug’s growing concern towards Kahani.

In the previous episode, concerned Yug searched for disappeared Kahani and later on got hurt hearing Kahani’s video confession. Yug didn’t believed that Kahani left on her own will and suspected Iravati behind it.

Rajputs didn’t let Yug to search for Kahani and even made Rani leave the house. On the other hand doctor declared Kahani almost dead to the villagers who found her unconscious.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak will be seen searching for Kahani with his goon. His goon will inform him about him seeing Rani. With god’s blessings Kahani will wake up and run to find Rani in tension. Raunak’s another goon will give him an idea to attack Rani to reach Kahani.

Yug will save Rani from a car accident. Before Kahani could reach them a women will kidnap her. Yug will blame Kahani and her siblings for messing up his life. Even after Rani’s reluctance Yug will take Rani with him.

Kahani will ask the village woman who initially helped and later kidnapped her why she didn’t let her go to Yug and Rani. The village woman in reply will advise Kahani to let Yug wait and think more for her.

Village women will offer Kahani to stay with her and wait for Yug to come and express his feelings for her. If he doesn’t come then he will never come.

Rajputs will again speak ill about Kahani. Patanga will talk to Dolly that family did wrong with Kahani. They will have a tiff on it. Family will get angry on Yug for bringing Rani back to house. Yug will get into a tiff with his family and support Rani.

Yug will suspect Raunak behind attacking Rani. Raunak will deny the suspicion. Saroj and family will refuse from having food. Rani will worry for Yug’s hunger.

Kahani on the other side will share her painful story with the village women. Village too will share her and her daughter’s painful death story with Kahani. Kahani will recall Yug’s confession.

At Rajput house, Saroj will share her pain and feelings about Yug and the current situation with unconscious Ravikant. Yug will question Saroj about her rude behaviour with Rani and try to console her too.

Dolly will suspect that Kahani jumped from terrace of Rajput Mansion and will inform about her suspicion to Saroj.

Where is Iravati? Will Saroj melt for Kahani now? Whether Yug will get to know Kahani’s birth truth through Ravikant? Will Yug reach Kahani before Iravati and Raunak?

Stay tuned to justshowbiz to get more updates from your favourite show Namak Issk Ka!