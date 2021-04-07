ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug to suspect Raunak behind attack on Rani

Avatar
By
Posted on
Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug to suspect Raunak behind attack on Rani

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show “Namak Issk Ka” is witnessing Rajputs trials to stop Yug from inclining towards Kahani. Last viewers watched that Kahani fell from terrace as per Iravati’s plan. In future episodes, viewers will witness Yug’s growing concern towards Kahani.

In the previous episode, concerned Yug searched for disappeared Kahani and later on got hurt hearing Kahani’s video confession. Yug didn’t believed that Kahani left on her own will and suspected Iravati behind it.

Rajputs didn’t let Yug to search for Kahani and even made Rani leave the house. On the other hand doctor declared Kahani almost dead to the villagers who found her unconscious.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak will be seen searching for Kahani with his goon. His goon will inform him about him seeing Rani. With god’s blessings Kahani will wake up and run to find Rani in tension. Raunak’s another goon will give him an idea to attack Rani to reach Kahani.

Yug will save Rani from a car accident. Before Kahani could reach them a women will kidnap her. Yug will blame Kahani and her siblings for messing up his life. Even after Rani’s reluctance Yug will take Rani with him.

Kahani will ask the village woman who initially helped and later kidnapped her why she didn’t let her go to Yug and Rani. The village woman in reply will advise Kahani to let Yug wait and think more for her.

Village women will offer Kahani to stay with her and wait for Yug to come and express his feelings for her. If he doesn’t come then he will never come.

Rajputs will again speak ill about Kahani. Patanga will talk to Dolly that family did wrong with Kahani. They will have a tiff on it. Family will get angry on Yug for bringing Rani back to house. Yug will get into a tiff with his family and support Rani.

Yug will suspect Raunak behind attacking Rani. Raunak will deny the suspicion. Saroj and family will refuse from having food. Rani will worry for Yug’s hunger.

Kahani on the other side will share her painful story with the village women. Village too will share her and her daughter’s painful death story with Kahani. Kahani will recall Yug’s confession.

At Rajput house, Saroj will share her pain and feelings about Yug and the current situation with unconscious Ravikant. Yug will question Saroj about her rude behaviour with Rani and try to console her too.

Dolly will suspect that Kahani jumped from terrace of Rajput Mansion and will inform about her suspicion to Saroj.

Where is Iravati? Will Saroj melt for Kahani now? Whether Yug will get to know Kahani’s birth truth through Ravikant? Will Yug reach Kahani before Iravati and Raunak?

Stay tuned to justshowbiz to get more updates from your favourite show Namak Issk Ka!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
723
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
720
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
718
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
714
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
697
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
666
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
607
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
580
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
576
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top