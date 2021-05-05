ENTERTAINMENT

Namak Issk Ka: Will Yug throw Kahani out of the house?

Namak Issk  ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The viewers were enjoying the show with Yug and Kahani finally confessing their love in front of everyone. The story took a turn with Gunjan getting shot and Kahani sacrificing her love to save Yug. Will Yug find out the truth?

Yug thought Kahani is a liar. Rani held Kahani’s hand and told her these people are very bad we should leave from here. Iravati and Rupa bring Gunjan inside the house. Iravati is about to close the door but Kahani stopped her. Iravati asked Kahani did she forget the deal? Kahani tells she lied to save Yug not to go away from him. Grandmother tells we don’t have a third son for you to ruin. Kahani tells she will stay here only and enters the house.

Ravikant sits on his own. Saroj tells Kahani she has never seen a shameless girl like her. Kahani tells you can tell me anything mother. Saroj tells aren’t you ashamed of yourself? Kahani asked Saroj what about your son? If she is shameless what his Raunak? Saroj slapped Raunak and blamed him for everything. Gunjan tells all this is Kahani’s fault. Iravati told that Yug won’t accept Kahani now and he will throw her out of the house.

Gunjan told Rupa that your husband’s mistake saved my life. Kahani told Rupa she is like a elder sister to her and she will always keep the blame that Rupa gave her. Rupa tells she placed the blame because Yug doesn’t believe anyone else. Rupa told Kahani you were always right. Kahani told you killed my self-respect but you are my elder sister so you are forgiven. Kahani and Rupa hug each other.

Raunak thinks once Kahani is alone he will turn the lie into truth. Yug told since the day he married Kahani he has right over her and he doesn’t care about what happened in Kahani’s past.

Why has Yug let Kahani stay in the house?

Is Ravikant about to recover?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

