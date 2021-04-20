Namish Taneja trapped in Maldives after being corona, wrote in post- No country is better than India

Maldives is a favourite vacation spot for Bollywood and TV celebs. Celebrities usually go there for a mini trip. Now this journey has develop into a scary reminiscence for TV actor Namish Taneja. Nimish went to trip there along with his girlfriend Aanchal. In the meantime, he will get corona and is caught there. Anchal has come to Mumbai. Namish has knowledgeable about his Kovid constructive on Instagram.

Keep away from written rumors, the virus is admittedly

Namish has written on Instagram, I’ve come to Kovid-19 constructive in Maldives. I’m a quarantine within the resort and had adopted all the protection tips however achieved now … steer clear of rumors the virus is true and spreading in all places. Please put on masks and sanitize fingers, don’t exit. Take into account, pray for me, there is no such thing as a greatest nation from India. Jai Hind…

Maldives went on a brief journey

Namish instructed the Instances of India in an interview, “More often than not final 12 months I stayed at house because of capturing or pandemic.” When the scenario grew to become a bit regular in February, we deliberate to go on a brief journey. We had earlier deliberate to go to New York, later the plan modified and we moved to Maldives. We had already booked all the things earlier than Corona’s second net.

Anchal returned to Mumbai weeping

He instructed that his Kovid take a look at in India was unfavourable. They reached Maldives on 10 April. He needed to return after 4 days, then bought the take a look at achieved once more on 12 April. Anchal’s take a look at was unfavourable. Anchal needed to return to Mumbai alone. Namish instructed that she was crying loads, leaving him alone. Their separation on this manner was fairly painful.