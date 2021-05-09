Namita Dubey Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend

Namita Dubey is an Indian actress. She was born in 1990 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. She did her schooling from La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow and college studies from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi. For further studies she attended Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

She belongs to a Hindu family. Her father’s and her mother’s name is not known. She also has two elder sisters Ratna Tyagi and Ankita Dubey. Namita is single and not dating anyone. She made her acting debut with the serial Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2014. Her first serial as a lead was Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya in 2016. Recently, she appeared in TVF Aspirants along with Naveen Kasturia.

Namita is 5 feet 6 inches tall and her weight is around 55kg. Her hair color and eye color is black. Her nationality is Indian and zodiac sign is not known. Namita loves watching tv and reading books. Her salary & net worth is not known.

Facts

She was born and brought up in a Hindu family.

She grew up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Namita started her career with the serial Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2014.

Namita Dubey also worked with Child trusts.

She also did a role in the movie Main Tera Hero in 2014.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Namita-Dubey-331141863884220/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/namita_dubey/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/namita_dubey

