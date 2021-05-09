ENTERTAINMENT

Namita Dubey Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend

Namita Dubey Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend

Namita Dubey is an Indian actress. She was born in 1990 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. She did her schooling from La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow and college studies from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi. For further studies she attended Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

She belongs to a Hindu family. Her father’s and her mother’s name is not known. She also has two elder sisters Ratna Tyagi and Ankita Dubey. Namita is single and not dating anyone. She made her acting debut with the serial Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2014. Her first serial as a lead was Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya in 2016. Recently, she appeared in TVF Aspirants along with Naveen Kasturia.

Namita Dubey bio

Namita is 5 feet 6 inches tall and her weight is around 55kg. Her hair color and eye color is black. Her nationality is Indian and zodiac sign is not known. Namita loves watching tv and reading books. Her salary & net worth is not known.

Let’s know more about her –

Namita Dubey Age

Namita Dubey Bio, Age, Zodiac, Boyfriend & Images

Real Name Namita Dubey
Nick Name
Profession Actress
Date of Birth 1990
Place Of Birth Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
Zodiac Sign Not Known
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Family Father – Vinay Dubey
Mother –
Siblings Sister – Ankita Dubey, Ratna Tyagi
Relationship Status Single
Boyfriend/Girlfriend None
Schooling La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow
College Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
Education Qualifications Graduated
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Net Worth Not Known
Namita Dubey images

Facts

  • She was born and brought up in a Hindu family.
  • She grew up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Namita started her career with the serial Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2014.
  • Namita Dubey also worked with Child trusts.
  • She also did a role in the movie Main Tera Hero in 2014.
Namita Dubey

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter Accounts

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Namita-Dubey-331141863884220/
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/namita_dubey/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/namita_dubey

Namita Dubey
Namita Dubey

Related Items:

Most Popular

69
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
18
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top