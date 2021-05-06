ENTERTAINMENT

Namita Theatre: A New OTT Platform From Actress Namitha

Namita Theatre: Actress Namitha starts a new OTT channel for releasing new movies, short films, and series based on true events. Amid Covid, the theatres are shut down and people in search of new movies and series. To grab the opportunity and bring attention to the audience, Namitha enters into a digital media platform that shows various true event movies and series. This new initiative will be useful for young talents to showcase their media skills and films.

Namitha Theatre

Namitha Vankawala is well known for the Tamil film industry popular among movies like Aai, English Kaaran, Billa, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, and more. She is also an executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu. Her digital platform is the first-ever OTT platform to bring movies and series based on true events. Actress Namitha Partnering with Ravi Varma ( Managing Director ) for this new streaming platform.

Namita Theatre Official Website

namitatheatre.com

