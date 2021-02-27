ENTERTAINMENT

Namma Vettu Pillai (NVP)

Posted on

Namma Vettu Pillai (NVP) Movie: Another family entertainer will hit theaters on September 27, 2019 at Nama Veetu Pillai in a rural village after Pandiraj’s Karti starred in the Kadikutty Singham 2018 film. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Anu Emanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh with Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Sori supporting cast. The lead producer Sun Pictures has produced the film.

The film marks the third collaboration between Pandiraj and Sivakarthikeyan after Marina and KD Billa Killadi Ranga. Music for the film d. Imman had prepared. The film’s album was released earlier this month. Cinematography and editing are provided by Nirav Shah and Reuben respectively.

After the album’s release, the seminal songs “Yenga Annan”, “Anakudev Porkanam” are the favorites of the people. “Malanji” is another romantic song from the film. VigneshShivan, Yugabarathi and GKB are the lyricists. People have been waiting a long time after seeing the pictures of these songs.

Nvp story plot

Namma Vettu Pillai is an emotional drama that gives the family feelings between a brother and a sister. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh are siblings who share their strong bond. Baratiraj acted as a grandfather. Pandiraj was seen in touch dialogues (for example: “Family is the only thing that will take you into ecstasy and sorrow like no other”!)

Nvp movie

NVP Movie Review

The film NVP is receiving positive reactions everywhere. It is a siblings’ emotional and emotional country family drama with some fun and sorrow.

Thus, Nama Vettu Pillai (NVP) is purely a family film, full of action and songs, celebrating rural life and also appealing to the audience of the family along with the cities in the villages. This will be the best film of the week. Celebrate the weekend by watching this film in theaters with friends and family.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
914
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
840
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
734
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
697
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
670
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });