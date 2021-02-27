Namma Vettu Pillai (NVP) Movie: Another family entertainer will hit theaters on September 27, 2019 at Nama Veetu Pillai in a rural village after Pandiraj’s Karti starred in the Kadikutty Singham 2018 film. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Anu Emanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh with Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Sori supporting cast. The lead producer Sun Pictures has produced the film.

The film marks the third collaboration between Pandiraj and Sivakarthikeyan after Marina and KD Billa Killadi Ranga. Music for the film d. Imman had prepared. The film’s album was released earlier this month. Cinematography and editing are provided by Nirav Shah and Reuben respectively.

After the album’s release, the seminal songs “Yenga Annan”, “Anakudev Porkanam” are the favorites of the people. “Malanji” is another romantic song from the film. VigneshShivan, Yugabarathi and GKB are the lyricists. People have been waiting a long time after seeing the pictures of these songs.

Nvp story plot

Namma Vettu Pillai is an emotional drama that gives the family feelings between a brother and a sister. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh are siblings who share their strong bond. Baratiraj acted as a grandfather. Pandiraj was seen in touch dialogues (for example: “Family is the only thing that will take you into ecstasy and sorrow like no other”!)

NVP Movie Review

The film NVP is receiving positive reactions everywhere. It is a siblings’ emotional and emotional country family drama with some fun and sorrow.

#NammaVeettuPillai A neat family entertainment that the public will celebrate this holiday season, @Siva_Kartikeyan Return ♥ ️ 3.75 / 5?#NVPFromToday #NammaVeettuPillai #NVPKondattam – Ramu (@iamSRamu) September 27, 2019

#nvpreview Trending now # Chennaihttps://t.co/Ynf3soUJvh pic.twitter.com/UBMWauyqq0 – Trendmap Chennai (@TrendsChennai) September 27, 2019

Overseas Review is very strong!

And @Siva_Kartikeyan Did my best! SIVA is back?#NVPReview #NVPFromToday pic.twitter.com/8ync1FEvwu – Shivkartikeyan 24 × 7 (@ Sk_24x7_offl) 27 September 2019

Thus, Nama Vettu Pillai (NVP) is purely a family film, full of action and songs, celebrating rural life and also appealing to the audience of the family along with the cities in the villages. This will be the best film of the week. Celebrate the weekend by watching this film in theaters with friends and family.