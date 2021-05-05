Namrata Accuses Nandini For Theft







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Mai Samjha begins where Rajvi organizes a few rituals and meanwhile, Shobit, Gunjan, and Nandini come there but Darsh still absent. Rajvi asks Nandini about him and spontaneously he comes there, then Rajvi makes them understand about the ritual that Husband will make his wife sit on his lap and praise them after that wife will make the sweet of her husband’s favourite. But Darsh says that it’s too silly meanwhile Rajvi says that this ritual has been going on for many years and they have to be done it.

Then Gunjan sits on Shobit’s lap and says that show has won this, but Rajvi says that it’s not an appropriate way to do ritual. So she stands up and apologizes meanwhile, Nandini is thinking that how can she do this ritual, with Darsh due to an ongoing issue in their relationship. Then both Nandini and Gunjan sit on the lap of their husband and as per Rajvi’s command, they both start praising their wives by saying that they never ever seen a beautiful partner like them.

After that, their grandfather comes and says still, rituals are pending and he brings a box in which their Ancestral gold coins are kept. He says that before starting their kitchen custom, they have to touch these coins. Then he opens the box and sees that only 4 coins are there out of 6, and they got shocked because it’s not appropriate. Then Namrata gets the chance to accuse Nandini and does the same by saying that maybe someone’s intentions got spoiled and coins git stolen.

Then she says that everyone knows Nandini and Gunjan’s background that they belong from a poor family, even their sister Bansuri also went from here. But Nandini gets angry and replies that even if they are poor but it does not mean that they are a thief and warns her that next time do not she dare to do this. Namrata also retaliates and says that she does not has a right to talk to her in a bad way meanwhile, Nandini says so do not create such stuff against her and her family.

Then she apologizes to Grandfather by saying please forgive her because she can not bear this type of allegation regarding her family. He gets angry at Namrata and says to Darsh that how could he shut his mouth when someone is accusing his wife in front of him. Then Darsh says that maybe Namrata is right and they have to check them both, and his grandfather gets shocked. Then they both start their checking Namrata checks Gunjan and Darsh check Nandini.

Then Rajvi asks Shobut that is he happy with this wedding and meanwhile she mentions that he has sacrificed his happiness for Darsh. Then she goes from there and Shobit says that everyone cares about Darsh, no one cares for him and his happiness. On another side, Darsh is checking all cloths of Nandini comprehensively but she is unable to bear this insult.