Nanaiya Mahuta, Associate Minister for Māori Development, would like to acknowledge the passing of Dame Temuranga Jun Batley-Jackson (Ngati Maniyapoto), community leader and tireless advocate for urban Māori rights.

“Dame Jun was a trail blazer who stood up for urban Māori rights at a time when there were not many vehicles in Māori leadership roles,” said Nanaiya Mahuta.

“Jun devoted his life to fighting for the rights of urban Māori. He recognized that many Māori in the cities had not been able to reconnect with their ivy and were faced with the challenge of obtaining funding and resources.

“She has left an incredible legacy as a staunch community advocate, entrepreneur, activist and of course mother and grandmother.

“My thoughts are with her Vaneau – my colleague Willie, her siblings Vaughan …