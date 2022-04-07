Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Positive tests have been reported among top officials and journalists who attended other recent parties and events, including the Gridiron Club dinner, an annual black-tie roast between journalists held over the weekend, and the presidential administration.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine tested positive for the virus, just hours after becoming one of three Republicans to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation on the Supreme Court. Ms Collins’ office said the senator, who wore a mask in the Senate chamber during the vote on Thursday, was experiencing mild symptoms and would self-isolate.

Two Biden administration officials, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, said on Wednesday that they had tested positive for the virus. Mr. Biden, …