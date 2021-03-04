Nandhi 13 day box office collection report

Nandhi Collection: Allari Naresh And Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Naandi, the starrer dark court room drama, is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. The film is played by Vijay Kanakmedla and produced by Satish Vejasna. According to traders, the film Nandi shared a share of Rs 0.09 crore at the box office in Telugu states in 13 days.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The break of Nandi is as follows:

Nizam: Rs 2 Lakh

Seeded: Rs 1 Lakh

UA: Rs 2 Lakh

Ex: Rs 1.2 Lakh

West: Rs 0.6 lakh

Guntur: Rs 1 lakh

Krishna: 1 lakh rupees

Nellore: 0.4 lakh rupees

Loading...

Nandhi’s Total Day 13 AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.09 crores (Rs. 0.18 crores gross)

Loading...

Total Tech Wide 13 Days Collection

Nizam: Rs 1.76 crore

Seeded: Rs 58 Lakhs

UA: Rs 54 lakhs

Ex: Rs 39 lakh

West: Rs 28 lakhs

Guntur: Rs 39 lakh

Krishna: 42 lakh rupees

Nellore: Rs 23 lakh

Loading...

Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs 4.59 Crore (Rs 8.61 Crore Gross)

Loading...

KA + ROI: Rs 10 Lakhs

OS: Rs 17 lakhs

Loading...

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 4.86 Crore (Rs. 9.05 Crore)

Loading...