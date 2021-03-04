ENTERTAINMENT

Nandhi 13 day box office collection report

Nandhi 13 day box office collection report

Nandhi Collection: Allari Naresh And Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Naandi, the starrer dark court room drama, is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. The film is played by Vijay Kanakmedla and produced by Satish Vejasna. According to traders, the film Nandi shared a share of Rs 0.09 crore at the box office in Telugu states in 13 days.

The break of Nandi is as follows:
Nizam: Rs 2 Lakh
Seeded: Rs 1 Lakh
UA: Rs 2 Lakh
Ex: Rs 1.2 Lakh
West: Rs 0.6 lakh
Guntur: Rs 1 lakh
Krishna: 1 lakh rupees
Nellore: 0.4 lakh rupees

Nandhi’s Total Day 13 AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.09 crores (Rs. 0.18 crores gross)

Total Tech Wide 13 Days Collection
Nizam: Rs 1.76 crore
Seeded: Rs 58 Lakhs
UA: Rs 54 lakhs
Ex: Rs 39 lakh
West: Rs 28 lakhs
Guntur: Rs 39 lakh
Krishna: 42 lakh rupees
Nellore: Rs 23 lakh

Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs 4.59 Crore (Rs 8.61 Crore Gross)

KA + ROI: Rs 10 Lakhs
OS: Rs 17 lakhs

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 4.86 Crore (Rs. 9.05 Crore)

