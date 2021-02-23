Nandhi 4 Days Box Office Collection

Nandhi Film Collection: Allari Naresh Starr Dark Room Court Room Drama Nandhi, which released on February 19, is doing well at the box office in Telugu states. The film also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar as a lawyer and both actors are receiving acclaim for her performance. As per the latest update, the film Nandi earned Rs 47 lakh at the box office of both Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its fourth day.

First day share of Nandhi Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – Rs 46 lakh

Nandhi Andhra Pradesh and Telangana second day share – Rs 66 lakh

Nandhi Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 3rd Day Share – 1.05 Crore

The break up of Nandi film are as follows:

Nizam: Rs 18 lakh

Seeded: Rs 8.2 Lakh

Uttarakhand: Rs 4.6 lakh

East Godavari: Rs 3.5 lakh

West Godavari: 2.6 lakhs

Guntur: Rs 4 lakh

Nellore: 2.2 lakh rupees

Krishna: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total 4 days AP / TS Box Office Collection of Nandhi: Rs 47 lakhs

Allari Naresh and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar starrer court room drama Nandhi needs to earn more than Rs 3 crore to make a profit for the person joining it. As per the latest report, the film Nandi has collected Rs 2.64 crore so far.

The film is starring Nandi Vijay Kanakmedla and supported by Satish Vejasna. It stars Vinay Verma, Harish Uthman, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Praveen in supporting roles.