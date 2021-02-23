ENTERTAINMENT

Nandhi 4 Days Box Office Collection

Posted on
Nandhi 4 Days Box Office Collection
Nandhi 4 Days Box Office Collection

Nandhi Film Collection: Allari Naresh Starr Dark Room Court Room Drama Nandhi, which released on February 19, is doing well at the box office in Telugu states. The film also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar as a lawyer and both actors are receiving acclaim for her performance. As per the latest update, the film Nandi earned Rs 47 lakh at the box office of both Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its fourth day.

First day share of Nandhi Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – Rs 46 lakh
Nandhi Andhra Pradesh and Telangana second day share – Rs 66 lakh
Nandhi Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 3rd Day Share – 1.05 Crore

The break up of Nandi film are as follows:
Nizam: Rs 18 lakh
Seeded: Rs 8.2 Lakh
Uttarakhand: Rs 4.6 lakh
East Godavari: Rs 3.5 lakh
West Godavari: 2.6 lakhs
Guntur: Rs 4 lakh
Nellore: 2.2 lakh rupees
Krishna: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total 4 days AP / TS Box Office Collection of Nandhi: Rs 47 lakhs

Allari Naresh and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar starrer court room drama Nandhi needs to earn more than Rs 3 crore to make a profit for the person joining it. As per the latest report, the film Nandi has collected Rs 2.64 crore so far.

The film is starring Nandi Vijay Kanakmedla and supported by Satish Vejasna. It stars Vinay Verma, Harish Uthman, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Praveen in supporting roles.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });