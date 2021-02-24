Nandhi 5 Days Box Office Collection

ENTERTAINMENT

Posted on
Nandhi Collection: Allari Naresh And Varalakshmi sarathkumar Starr Dark Court Room Drama Nandhi, released last Friday. The film is starring by Vijay Kanakmedla and supported by Satish Vejasna, making a good collection at the box office. Now as per the latest report, Naandhi collected Rs 31 lakh shares at the box office of both Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its 5th day.

The break of Nandhi collection is as follows:
Nizam: Rs 11 lakh
Seeded: Rs 3 Lakh
UA: Rs 4 Lakh
Ex: Rs 3 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 3 lakh
Krishna: Rs 3 Lakh
Nellore: Rs 2 lakhs
Nandhi’s Total Day 5 AP / TS Box Office Collection: 0.31 Crore (0.55 Crore)

Total Tech Wide 5 Days Collection

Nizam: Rs 1.22 crore
Seeded: Rs 40 lakhs
UA: Rs 27 lakhs
Ex: Rs 22 lakh
West: Rs 17 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 24 lakhs
Krishna: Rs 25 lakh
Nellore: Rs 14 lakh
Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 2.91 crores (Rs. 5.26 crores)
KA + ROI: Rs 6 Lakhs

OS: Rs 10 Lakh

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 3.07 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores gross)

