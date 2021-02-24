Nandhi 5 Days Box Office Collection

Nandhi Collection: Allari Naresh And Varalakshmi sarathkumar Starr Dark Court Room Drama Nandhi, released last Friday. The film is starring by Vijay Kanakmedla and supported by Satish Vejasna, making a good collection at the box office. Now as per the latest report, Naandhi collected Rs 31 lakh shares at the box office of both Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its 5th day.

The break of Nandhi collection is as follows:

Nizam: Rs 11 lakh

Seeded: Rs 3 Lakh

UA: Rs 4 Lakh

Ex: Rs 3 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 3 lakh

Krishna: Rs 3 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 2 lakhs

Nandhi’s Total Day 5 AP / TS Box Office Collection: 0.31 Crore (0.55 Crore)

Total Tech Wide 5 Days Collection

Nizam: Rs 1.22 crore

Seeded: Rs 40 lakhs

UA: Rs 27 lakhs

Ex: Rs 22 lakh

West: Rs 17 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 24 lakhs

Krishna: Rs 25 lakh

Nellore: Rs 14 lakh

Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 2.91 crores (Rs. 5.26 crores)

KA + ROI: Rs 6 Lakhs

OS: Rs 10 Lakh

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 3.07 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores gross)