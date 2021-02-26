Nandhi 7 Days Box Office Collection

Nandhi Collection: After giving the superhit film Maharishi, the actor Allari Naresh Joined the set of dark court room drama Nandhi, Which hit theaters last Friday and is winning the hearts of film lovers and critics. The film Nandi is played by Vijay Kanakmedla and produced by Satish Vegesna. As per the latest report, the film Nandi grossed Rs 3.74 crore at the worldwide box office in 7 days.

The break of Allari Naresh Starrer Nanhi Collection is as follows:

Nizam: Rs 5 Lakh

Seeded: Rs 1.7 Lakh

UA: Rs 2 Lakh

Ex: Rs 1.6 lakh

Guntur: Rs 1.4 lakh

Krishna: 1.6 lakh rupees

Nellore: 0.8 lakh rupees

Total 7 days AP / TS box office collection Nandi’s: Rs. 0.15 Crore (Rs. 0.30 Crore Gross)

Total Tech Wide 7 Days Collection

Nizam: Rs 1.35 crore

Seeded: Rs 44 Lakhs

UA: Rs 32 lakhs

Ex: Rs 26 lakh

West: Rs 19 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 27 lakhs

Krishna: Rs 28 lakh

Nellore: Rs 16 lakh

Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 3.27 crores (Rs. 6.16 crores gross)

KA + ROI: Rs 8 Lakhs

OS: Rs 12 Lakh

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 3.74 Cr (Rs. 6.40 Cr gross)