ENTERTAINMENT

Nandhi 7 Days Box Office Collection

Posted on
Nandhi 7 Days Box Office Collection
Nandhi 7 Days Box Office Collection

Nandhi Collection: After giving the superhit film Maharishi, the actor Allari Naresh Joined the set of dark court room drama Nandhi, Which hit theaters last Friday and is winning the hearts of film lovers and critics. The film Nandi is played by Vijay Kanakmedla and produced by Satish Vegesna. As per the latest report, the film Nandi grossed Rs 3.74 crore at the worldwide box office in 7 days.

The break of Allari Naresh Starrer Nanhi Collection is as follows:
Nizam: Rs 5 Lakh
Seeded: Rs 1.7 Lakh
UA: Rs 2 Lakh
Ex: Rs 1.6 lakh
Guntur: Rs 1.4 lakh
Krishna: 1.6 lakh rupees
Nellore: 0.8 lakh rupees
Total 7 days AP / TS box office collection Nandi’s: Rs. 0.15 Crore (Rs. 0.30 Crore Gross)

Total Tech Wide 7 Days Collection

Nizam: Rs 1.35 crore
Seeded: Rs 44 Lakhs
UA: Rs 32 lakhs
Ex: Rs 26 lakh
West: Rs 19 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 27 lakhs
Krishna: Rs 28 lakh
Nellore: Rs 16 lakh
Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 3.27 crores (Rs. 6.16 crores gross)
KA + ROI: Rs 8 Lakhs

OS: Rs 12 Lakh

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 3.74 Cr (Rs. 6.40 Cr gross)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
731
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });