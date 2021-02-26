Nandhi 7 Days Box Office Collection

Nandhi Collection: After giving the superhit film Maharishi, the actor Allari Naresh Joined the set of dark court room drama Nandhi, Which hit theaters last Friday and is winning the hearts of film lovers and critics. The film Nandi is played by Vijay Kanakmedla and produced by Satish Vegesna. As per the latest report, the film Nandi grossed Rs 3.74 crore at the worldwide box office in 7 days.
The break of Allari Naresh Starrer Nanhi Collection is as follows:
Nizam: Rs 5 Lakh
Seeded: Rs 1.7 Lakh
UA: Rs 2 Lakh
Ex: Rs 1.6 lakh
Guntur: Rs 1.4 lakh
Krishna: 1.6 lakh rupees
Nellore: 0.8 lakh rupees
Total 7 days AP / TS box office collection Nandi’s: Rs. 0.15 Crore (Rs. 0.30 Crore Gross)
Total Tech Wide 7 Days Collection
Nizam: Rs 1.35 crore
Seeded: Rs 44 Lakhs
UA: Rs 32 lakhs
Ex: Rs 26 lakh
West: Rs 19 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 27 lakhs
Krishna: Rs 28 lakh
Nellore: Rs 16 lakh
Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 3.27 crores (Rs. 6.16 crores gross)
KA + ROI: Rs 8 Lakhs
OS: Rs 12 Lakh
Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 3.74 Cr (Rs. 6.40 Cr gross)