Nandi 14 Days Techwide Box Office Collection




Nandi TMT Collection: Allari Naresh And Varalakshmi Sarathkumar The starrer film Nandi is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. It is directed by Vijay Kanakamala and produced by Satish Vejasna. According to the latest update, the court room drama Nandhi earned Rs 4.92 crore at the worldwide box office in 14 days.

The break-up of the court room drama Nandhi is as follows:
Nizam: Rs 1 lakh
Seeded: Rs. 0.4 Lakh
UA: Rs 1 Lakh
Ex: Rs 0.8 Lakh
West: 0.4 Lakh Rupees
Guntur: 0.6 lakh rupees
Krishna: 0.7 lakh rupees
Nellore: 0.2 lakh rupees

Nandhi’s Total Day 14 AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.05 crore (Rs. 0.08 crore gross)

Total Tech Wide 14 Days Collection
Nizam: Rs 1.77 crore
Seeded: Rs 58 Lakhs
UA: Rs 55 lakhs
Ex: Rs 40 lakhs
West: Rs 28 lakhs
Guntur: Rs 40 lakhs
Krishna: Rs 43 lakhs
Nellore: Rs 23 lakh
Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 6.7 crores (G.६ 9 crores)
KA + ROI: Rs 10 Lakhs
OS: Rs 18 lakhs

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 4.92 crores (Rs. 9.15 crores gross)

