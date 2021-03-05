Nandi 14 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Nandi TMT Collection: Allari Naresh And Varalakshmi Sarathkumar The starrer film Nandi is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. It is directed by Vijay Kanakamala and produced by Satish Vejasna. According to the latest update, the court room drama Nandhi earned Rs 4.92 crore at the worldwide box office in 14 days.

The break-up of the court room drama Nandhi is as follows:

Nizam: Rs 1 lakh

Seeded: Rs. 0.4 Lakh

UA: Rs 1 Lakh

Ex: Rs 0.8 Lakh

West: 0.4 Lakh Rupees

Guntur: 0.6 lakh rupees

Krishna: 0.7 lakh rupees

Nellore: 0.2 lakh rupees

Nandhi’s Total Day 14 AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.05 crore (Rs. 0.08 crore gross)

Total Tech Wide 14 Days Collection

Nizam: Rs 1.77 crore

Seeded: Rs 58 Lakhs

UA: Rs 55 lakhs

Ex: Rs 40 lakhs

West: Rs 28 lakhs

Guntur: Rs 40 lakhs

Krishna: Rs 43 lakhs

Nellore: Rs 23 lakh

Total AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 6.7 crores (G.६ 9 crores)

KA + ROI: Rs 10 Lakhs

OS: Rs 18 lakhs

Total Techwide Collection: Rs. 4.92 crores (Rs. 9.15 crores gross)

