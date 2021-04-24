Nandini Escapes From Mohan Patel







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins the place Rajvi wonders about Nandini and asks for her, Vanlata replies that each Bride went for the make-up. Rakla says to Rajvi how the preparations trying like, she praises him by saying all the pieces is trying cute. Then Rajvi thinks that how a lot time she is taking for make-up, would she come on the appropriate time, Rakla wonders that now she won’t come in any respect. However Mohan made her hostage and says as soon as they are going to get married then she will specific her anger on him.

Then Nandini struggles to get launch herself from there as a result of she is questioning that at any value she must attain the pavilion on time. Darsh asks why they don’t seem to be coming, in the meantime, Naveen brings Gunjan there and makes an excuse that Nandini is coming with Bansuri. Then Darsh needs to see Nandini in Bridal apparel, however on the identical time, Bansuri comes to tell them that she didn’t discover Nandini. Darsh & Rajvi will get shocked and says she ought to discover her correctly in your complete resort, Bansuri replies that she will not be there they usually get nervous about her.

After that, Naveen interrogates Gunjan about Nandini however she pretends unfamiliar with this and after listening to this, Vipul makes a name to the motive force who was about to choose her. He replies that he didn’t choose her she was coming in one other automotive and says that he tried to cease her however they didn’t cease. Then Namrata tries to accuse her by saying that she has stolen all jewelry, Rajvi stops her and says she can’t do that. They assume to file a lacking report of her, however Darsh says he’s going to seek out her as a result of she is in hassle.

Then Shobit says that he’ll go to seek out her don’t worry, Gunjan says that if he goes so what is going to occur to her marriage ceremony. However Darsh refuses to cease himself there and Rajvi says that for the sack of her he must cease. On one other facet, Mohan Patel says to Nandini that he introduced “Magal Sutra” for her however she refuses to put on it, and Mohan Patel says don’t drive him for that. However Gunjan tries to persuade them that good omen is passing so please begins their marriage ceremony. However they refuse to start out the marriage with out Nandini and Darsh.

Then Naveen says please don't cease the wedding, Darsh makes them perceive that their marriage ceremony stopped as per the circumstances. So there is no such thing as a want for Shobit and Gunjan's marriage ceremony, however lastly, Nandini escapes herself from Mohan Patel's hand. She comes there on the appropriate time and everybody will get pleased to see her, then Gunjan says she shouldn't have trusted Mohan Patel as a result of their plan obtained ruined and their marriage ceremony begins.