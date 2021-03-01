ENTERTAINMENT

Nani announces HIT sequel

Posted on
Nani announces HIT sequel
Nani announces HIT sequel

Natural Star Nani’s production venture Beat: The First Case, a mystery thriller, hit theaters in the month of February last year. Thriller drama was Vishwak Sen And Rouhani Sharma in pivotal roles and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was played by a debutant Sailesh Kolanu and produced under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. The film was released on 28 February and proved to be a super hit at the box office. Now Nani makes an announcement about the HIT sequel.

Performances by Vishwak Sen and Rouhani Sharma, V. of Vivechana Sagar. Manikandan’s cinematography and background score helped the hit become a box office winner.

The hit, which stands for ‘Homicide Intervention Team’, is all about the story of Vikram Rudraraju, who suffers from a police post-traumatic stress disorder, and the mysterious disappearance of a young girl on the outskirts of Hyderabad investigating Does. Vishwak Sen played the role of Vikram Rudaraju, a police officer.

Now, Nani has said that the sequel to HIT will be set up in Andhra Pradesh, and I will follow KD’s journey.

Incidentally, HIT is being remake in Hindi, starring Sailesh with Rajkumar Rao playing the lead role.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
917
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
843
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
694
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
673
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });