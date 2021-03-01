Nani announces HIT sequel

Natural Star Nani’s production venture Beat: The First Case, a mystery thriller, hit theaters in the month of February last year. Thriller drama was Vishwak Sen And Rouhani Sharma in pivotal roles and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was played by a debutant Sailesh Kolanu and produced under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. The film was released on 28 February and proved to be a super hit at the box office. Now Nani makes an announcement about the HIT sequel.

Performances by Vishwak Sen and Rouhani Sharma, V. of Vivechana Sagar. Manikandan’s cinematography and background score helped the hit become a box office winner.

The hit, which stands for ‘Homicide Intervention Team’, is all about the story of Vikram Rudraraju, who suffers from a police post-traumatic stress disorder, and the mysterious disappearance of a young girl on the outskirts of Hyderabad investigating Does. Vishwak Sen played the role of Vikram Rudaraju, a police officer.

Now, Nani has said that the sequel to HIT will be set up in Andhra Pradesh, and I will follow KD’s journey.

Incidentally, HIT is being remake in Hindi, starring Sailesh with Rajkumar Rao playing the lead role.