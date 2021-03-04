ENTERTAINMENT

Nani V makers have now used actress Sakshi Malik as a s * x worker in trouble

Nani V makers are in trouble now, using actress Sakshi Malik as s * x activist
Nani V makers have now used actress Sakshi Malik as a s * x worker in trouble

Bombay High Court gave instructions Amazon prime india To land the Telugu film V until its producers deleted a scene in which a photo of model and Bollywood actress Sakshi Malik was allegedly used without her consent.

Sakshi Malik is claiming that her picture was used in the film V portrayed as an * X worker, starring natural actors Nani, Sudhir Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas. After her photo was used illegally, the actress filed a petition demanding her photo be removed. She said that a photographer from Mumbai clicked a picture of her in the month of August 2017. He posted this picture on his Instagram account. The witness’s lawyer called it an attack of privacy.

According to Sakshi Malik, she is portrayed as a female escort or a commercial s * x worker in the Nani starrer film V, starring by Mohana Krishna Indraganti.

On March 2, a single bench of Justice Gautam S. Patel pronounced a defamation suit against the noted producer by Sakshi Malik. Dil rajuVenkateswara Creations Private Limited allegedly used his picture without permission in their action thriller drama V, released on September 5, and is available on Amazon Prime.

