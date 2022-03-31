Naomi Irion found dead after kidnapping in Nevada

On Tuesday, the body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion was found in a remote part of Nevada, more than two weeks after the woman was abducted outside Reno.

Officials said the sheriff had followed up on a tip about the woman’s disappearance, after which they headed to a possible cemetery in Churchill County, where a body was found.

The human remains were “confirmed as Naomi Irion’s,” the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Troy Driver, 41, was being held on $750,000 bail on March 12 for allegedly kidnapping Irion as she waited to shuttle to her job at the Panasonic factory in a Walmart parking lot.

He was caught in surveillance footage wandering around nervously before Irian broke in…