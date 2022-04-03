Naomi Osaka finds new inspiration despite Miami loss

Miami Gardens, Fla. – A little more than two years ago, during dinner during the Australian Open, Inga Swietake told Naomi Osaka that she wasn’t sure her career in tennis would go her way, so she was thinking of going to college.

Osaka, who was 22 at the time and had already won two Grand Slam titles, told Swietech it was a terrible idea. You’re really cool, Osaka told Swietake, who was cramming high school homework at the time. Don’t put your energy into college just yet, Osaka advised.

Sweetek took Osaka’s advice and did a good job. Nine months later she came out of nowhere to win the French Open, while ranking 54th in the world. In a clash of styles, narratives and friends in Saturday’s Miami Open final, Sweetek ended a run that Osaka hopes will…