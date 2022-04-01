Naomi Osaka reaches Miami Open final, first since 2021

CNN ,

Naomi Osaka She reached the final of the Miami Open after beating Belinda Bencic in a comeback win on Thursday.

Four-time Grand Slam Champion Osaka will now take on world No. 1 Inga Swietec for the title in her first final since the Australian Open last year.

Osaka, who has been struggling for form since the break from the game, recovered from a set to beat her Swiss rival 4-6 6-3 6-4 in an entertaining semi-final.

“(I) was just battling with my inner thoughts and trying to figure out if I should play one point at a time and adjust if I have to but don’t overwhelm myself with my thoughts,” she told reporters. Try doing it.”

“I feel like if I…