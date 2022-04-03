Napoli Beat Atalanta 3-1 to go Top; Udinese Rout Cagliari

Lorenzo Insigne scored one and set up another to help Napoli win 3-1 at Atalanta and move level with AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Insigne, who is leaving Napoli at the end of the season after 15 years to join Toronto FC in Major League Soccer, converted a penalty and provided the assist for Matteo Politano to give Napoli a comfortable halftime lead.

Marten de Roon got Atalanta back into the match in the 58th minute but Eljif Elmas sealed the result nine minutes from time.

Napoli are below Milan on head-to-head record. Milan host Bologna on Monday.

Fourth-placed Juventus could move above defending champion Inter Milan with a victory in the eagerly anticipated Derby d’Italia later. Roma also…