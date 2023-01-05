Napoli taste their first loss in the Italian League this season

Napoli received its first loss this season in the Italian Football League, by falling to Inter 0-1 in the sixteenth stage.

Sharjah 24 – Asaad Khalil:

Inter inflicted the first loss on Napoli this season in the Italian Football League, by defeating it 1-0 in the sixteenth stage, after a 7-week hiatus due to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The stage also witnessed the victory of Milan, last season’s champion, at its host Salernitana 2-1, and Juventus followed suit with a difficult victory over Cremonese 1-0 in the last breath.

And at the “San Siro” stadium, Napoli entered its match with its host Inter with 11 consecutive victories, and it wasted only 4 points (from two draws) in 15 games, but it came out losing for the first time this season with a goal scored by the veteran Bosnian striker Adin Dzeko with a header in the match. Minute 56.

With this result, the conflict became wide open, as Napoli remained ahead by only 5 points from Milan, 7 points from Juventus and 8 from Inter, after the first was tweeting outside the flock before the stoppage.

The southern team is panting behind its first title since 1990, led by the late Argentine star Diego Maradona.

Inter had the first chance through his back, Matteo Darmian, after receiving a ball from Dzeko in the middle of the first half, but he overthrew it over the crossbar.

Inter translated his advantage in the second half through Dzeko’s header after 11 minutes.

Napoli tried to respond, and his best attempt was a shot by Jacoco Raspadori, but Cameroonian Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana was on the lookout at the end of the match.

