Naradan, Veyil and Pada get OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced the digital release dates for three Malayalam movies. While Pada, starring Kunchacko Boban, will stream on the platform from March 30, Tovino Thomas’ social thriller Naradan and Shane Nigam’s Veyil will be available for streaming from April 8 and April 15, respectively.

Pada opened to a positive response earlier this month. Written and directed by Kamal KM, the thriller stars Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan. Pada revolves around the armed rebellion by a group of men over the issue of land rights for the indigenous communities.

Naradan explores the evils of exploitative journalism. The film is helmed by Aashiq Abu of Virus fame. It features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in key roles. The…