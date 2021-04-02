Narvini Dery Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Songs » todayssnews

Narvini Dery is one of the popular Independent artists hails from Denmark. She was born in Chennai and brought up in Denmark. She did Masters in Social Science and having experience in the field of Psychiatric. On the flip side, she does multiple works as Artist, Model, Singer, Director, Lyric writer, and Social Influencer. She started her career as a poet and made a path as an actress.

Her latest release Enjoy Enjaami song remix went viral on the internet. The kuthu version of Enjoy Enjammi song hits more than 1 million views on youtube. The original version was crooned by Dhee and Therukural Arivu.

Narvini made her debut as a leading actress in a European Tamil feature film “Uyirvarai Iniththai” which released internationally in various European countries and also in India (Tamil Nadu) which bagged 9 awards including the best actress award. She also did the female lead role in the movie “Sinamkol ” (Srilankan) which directed by Ranjith Joseph. This movie won the Best Debut movie at Calcutta International Cult Film Festival (2018).

In 2019, she participated in Miss universe Denmark and won the “Best Charity Ambassador” and placed in the top finalist. The model also worked and featured on Page 7, Aperature, Ellements, and Model country Magazines. This independent artist has a youtube channel were loaded with numerous albums and vlogs.

Narvini Dery Biography

Name Narvini Dery Real Name Narvini Dery Ravishangar Nickname Narvini Profession Actress, Model, and Singer Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Ravishangar

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Yet to be updated Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Listening Music, Dance Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Sri Lanka Current City Denmark Nationality Indian

Narvini Dery Official Social Media Profiles

instagram.com/narvinidery/

facebook.com/narvinidery/

twitter.com/narvinidery

youtube.com/channel/UCA9CdYz7YzHr5ZFrCwpL6BA

Awards and Nominations

2014 – Best Director in Music Video (Ennaku Piditha Poiye Saathanai Thamizha – London 2014)

2014 – Best Director in Music Video (Ennaku Piditha Poiye, Olikeetru France 2014)

2014 – Best Actress in Uyirvarai Iniththaai 2014, FEATURE FILM, NTFF (Norway Tamil Film Festival 2014)

2016 – Best Actress in Uyirvarai Iniththaai Saathanai Thamizha (Swiss)

2018 – Best Music Video (Director) : PAAVAM ( a video about child abuse ) 2018 Norge

2018 – Best Debut Movie at Calcutta International Cult Film Festival (Lead actress in the film “SINAMKOL”)

2019 – Miss Universe Denmark Top Finalist and Best Charity Ambassador.

Narvini Dery Images

Check out the latest photos of Narvini Dery,