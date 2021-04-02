LATEST

Narvini Dery Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Songs » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Narvini Dery

Narvini Dery is one of the popular Independent artists hails from Denmark. She was born in Chennai and brought up in Denmark. She did Masters in Social Science and having experience in the field of Psychiatric. On the flip side, she does multiple works as Artist, Model, Singer, Director, Lyric writer, and Social Influencer. She started her career as a poet and made a path as an actress.

Her latest release Enjoy Enjaami song remix went viral on the internet. The kuthu version of Enjoy Enjammi song hits more than 1 million views on youtube. The original version was crooned by Dhee and Therukural Arivu.

Narvini made her debut as a leading actress in a European Tamil feature film Uyirvarai Iniththai which released internationally in various European countries and also in India (Tamil Nadu) which bagged 9 awards including the best actress award. She also did the female lead role in the movie “Sinamkol ” (Srilankan) which directed by Ranjith Joseph. This movie won the Best Debut movie at Calcutta International Cult Film Festival (2018).

In 2019, she participated in Miss universe Denmark and won the “Best Charity Ambassador” and placed in the top finalist. The model also worked and featured on Page 7, Aperature, Ellements, and Model country Magazines. This independent artist has a youtube channel were loaded with numerous albums and vlogs.

Contents hide
1 Narvini Dery Biography
2 Narvini Dery Official Social Media Profiles
3 Awards and Nominations
4 Narvini Dery Images

Narvini Dery Biography

Name Narvini Dery
Real Name Narvini Dery Ravishangar
Nickname Narvini
Profession Actress, Model, and Singer
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Ravishangar
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Yet to be updated
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Listening Music, Dance
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Sri Lanka
Current City Denmark
Nationality Indian

Narvini Dery Official Social Media Profiles

instagram.com/narvinidery/

facebook.com/narvinidery/

twitter.com/narvinidery

youtube.com/channel/UCA9CdYz7YzHr5ZFrCwpL6BA

Awards and Nominations

  • 2014 – Best Director in Music Video (Ennaku Piditha Poiye Saathanai Thamizha – London 2014)
  • 2014 – Best Director in Music Video (Ennaku Piditha Poiye, Olikeetru France 2014)
  • 2014 – Best Actress in Uyirvarai Iniththaai 2014, FEATURE FILM, NTFF (Norway Tamil Film Festival 2014)
  • 2016 – Best Actress in Uyirvarai Iniththaai Saathanai Thamizha (Swiss)
  • 2018 – Best Music Video (Director) : PAAVAM ( a video about child abuse ) 2018 Norge
  • 2018 – Best Debut Movie at Calcutta International Cult Film Festival (Lead actress in the film “SINAMKOL”)
  • 2019 – Miss Universe Denmark Top Finalist and Best Charity Ambassador.

Narvini Dery Images

Check out the latest photos of Narvini Dery,

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top