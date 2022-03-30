NASA Announces Hubble’s Unprecedented Discovery That Represents a New Record in the Universe

NASA Announced an “Exciting New Discovery” That He Made space telescope Hubble. According to what the US government agency published, it is approx. “Farthest single star ever seen”, Which was captured by the apparatus that took many of our universe’s most iconic images.

“NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has set an extraordinary new benchmark: detecting light from a star that existed in the first billion years after the birth of the universe at the Big Bang, making it the most distant individual star ever seen”, directs the text published at noon this Wednesday.

“Arendelle”, the most distant individual star ever seen

The…