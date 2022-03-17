Nasa has its first clear photo of a star from the James Webb Telescope

SPACE – Just a clarification… that makes all the difference. The space telescope James Webb had observed its first star at the beginning of February and, as expected, the star had appeared blurred.
Recovered in 18 copies, as part of the process of aligning its main mirror, the image has however been adjusted to become extremely sharp revealed the Nasa this Wednesday, March 16 on Twitter.
“Small adjustments, for major progress”, welcomes the organization in the caption of the photo (see below). “Now that two more steps of mirror alignment have been completed, the optical performance of the James Webb Telescope will meet, if not surpass, scientific objectives”.
James Webb took aim at a particularly bright star, to make his job easier. These photons were immortalized on February 2, thanks to the scientific instrument called NIRCam.
The 18 luminous points received correspond to the light reflected by the star in the 18 hexagonal segments which constitute the large main mirror. It was now a matter of aligning them little by little so that they produced only one sharp and single image, as shown in the animated NASA image below.
The process, which therefore took about a month, will have to be repeated with the other scientific instruments on board, which have not yet cooled down enough to be used. Stars with increasingly faint light will be used.
James Webb, who took off from French Guiana on December 25, is now 1.5 million km from Earth, having deployed in space during perilous maneuvers that had never been attempted before.
Worth 10 billion dollars, it must in particular explore the formation of the first galaxies, and the atmosphere of exoplanets in search of potentially habitable environments.
The first images of scientific observations, which promise to be spectacular, are expected in the summer.
