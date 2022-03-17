Nasa has its first clear photo of a star from the James Webb Telescope

SPACE – Just a clarification… that makes all the difference. The space telescope James Webb had observed its first star at the beginning of February and, as expected, the star had appeared blurred. Recovered in 18 copies, as part of the process of aligning its main mirror, the image has however been adjusted to become extremely sharp revealed the Nasa this Wednesday, March 16 on Twitter. “Small adjustments, for major progress”, welcomes the organization in the caption of the photo (see below). “Now that two more steps of mirror alignment have been completed, the optical performance of the James Webb Telescope will meet, if not surpass, scientific objectives”.

Small adjustments, major progress! Having completed 2 more mirror alignment steps, #NASAWebb’s optical performance will be able to meet or exceed its science goals. Now that’s good optics! 😉 https://t.co/lGUdT9emkD#UnfoldTheUniverse Curious about this image? Thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OQXb20rrL7 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) March 16, 2022

James Webb took aim at a particularly bright star, to make his job easier. These photons were immortalized on February 2, thanks to the scientific instrument called NIRCam. The 18 luminous points received correspond to the light reflected by the star in the 18 hexagonal segments which constitute the large main mirror. It was now a matter of aligning them little by little so that they produced only one sharp and single image, as shown in the animated NASA image below. The process, which therefore took about a month, will have to be repeated with the other scientific instruments on board, which have not yet cooled down enough to be used. Stars with increasingly faint light will be used.

Look how far we’ve come: We started with 18 scattered dots — 18 reflections of the same star, one from each of Webb’s primary mirror segments. These dots were then re-arranged, stacked, and fine-tuned, setting the stage for our first science images this summer! #UnfoldTheUniversepic.twitter.com/N1KvmdoH7r — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) March 16, 2022