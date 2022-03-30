NASA: Hubble Telescope discovers most distant and ever seen star “Arendelle”

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Discovery announced this Wednesday “Arendelle” Farthest star ever seen, thanks to the use of Hubble Space Telescope

How is the NASA Hubble Telescope that discovered the farthest star?



“NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has set an extraordinary new benchmark: detecting light from a star that existed in the first billion years after the birth of the universe at the Big Bang, making it the most distant single star ever observed.” Is” He told through a statement.