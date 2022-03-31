NASA Vande Hei, Russian Shkaplerov, Dubrov Land on Earth | News

The Russian Soyuz capsule has landed in Kazakhstan after astronauts and cosmonauts spent 355 days in orbit.

An American cosmonaut and two Russian cosmonauts have left the International Space Station aboard the same capsule and landed in Kazakhstan, despite heightened protests between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian Soyuz capsule carrying NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and his astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov undocked from the International Space Station at 2:45 a.m. EDT (06:45 GMT) on Wednesday.

He made a safe parachute-assisted landing in Kazakhstan at 7:28 a.m. EDT (11:28 GMT).

Vande Hei, 55, recorded a US space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to…