NASCAR drivers Sam Meyer, Ty Gibbs split after post-race fight

Sam Meyer and Ty Gibbs had to part ways after their Xfinity Series race.

Fists were blown on the pit row during NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Racing in Martinsville. Rivals Sam Meyer and Ty Gibbs, grandsons of Super Bowl-winning coach and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, were in contention after Friday night’s race.



Gibbs led most of the race but lost to Brandon Jones at the final turn. Attempting to retake the lead and drive around Jones, he ran into Meyer, who hit Gibbs’ car from behind. The 18-year-old Mayer pushed Gibbs into the wall and went up a few places to cross the finish line, while Gibbs fell to eighth despite leading for most of the race.

Gibbs, 19, looked quite upset after the checkered flag and everything…