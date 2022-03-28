NASCAR has re-invented the windshield wiper... but not for the rain

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Along with actual headlights, windshield wipers are probably one of the last things that come to mind when you think of a NASCAR Cup Series car, but they have them. Sometimes.

Vipers are required to race on road courses such as Sunday’s event at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, even if there is no rain in the forecast.

That is to say, the motor mechanism is mandatory for the wipers, but teams do not need to install the blades if there are drought conditions like this year, after the deluge that hit the track in 2021. All the cars had them, though, but for a different reason than to clean the water.