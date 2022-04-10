NASCAR in Martinsville results: William Byrne cautions late, works overtime to win Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

The decision came on whether to stand late or stay out. William Byrne decided to stay out.

A late caution led to that decision in the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 with six laps remaining. Drivers wondered whether to go on a pothole road with overtime looming. Most of the field, including Byron, had not pitched in about 100 laps.

Byrne decided to stay out – as did the rest of the top five – and went on to work overtime on the old tyres. It was the right decision. Despite a late push by Joey Logano, Byrne took the white flag as leader and hung on for victory at Martinsville Speedway. He became the winner of the cup series only twice in 2022.

“Man, that sounds great. I knew we probably were when that last caution came out — I thought everyone would have pitted behind us and luckily we stayed…