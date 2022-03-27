NASCAR road races to return to COTA in 2023

NASCAR race officials and drivers are giving strong indications that their two-year experiment in Austin isn’t just a fantasy.

The weekend tripleheader of stock car racing at Circuit of the Americas will conclude with Sunday’s Ecopark Automotive Cup Grand Prix. There is likely to be a crowd around 50 thousand.

The American-Statesman has learned that Speedway Motorsports, which administers the race and hires COTAs for the week, and track officials have agreed to add an option for next year. The original contract was for 2021 with an option of ’22’.

“We feel confident enough to take ticket renewals for next year,” Mike Burch, SMI’s chief operating officer, told the newspaper. “It’s a good sign that we…