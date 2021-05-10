Nasdaq erases 2% loss as tech stocks rebound from morning washout – CNBC

It was one of the wildest days of the year for the U.S. stock market with technology shares as the battleground. Big Tech took a big hit to start the day on concerns about rising inflation and high valuations. The selling eventually spread to the rest of the market as the day went on.

But in an odd twist, tech shares rebounded in the afternoon as investors went back into names like Amazon and Netflix and left the rest of the market in the red.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite last traded slightly higher after shedding 2.2% at its session low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is still down about 460 points, led by declines in Home Depot and Boeing. The S&P 500 slid 0.9% as all 11 sectors traded in the negative territory.

Earlier in the volatile session, higher-priced technology shares led the market losses and the selling spilled over to everything from bank stocks to energy and industrials. Now many tech shares recouped most of the decline. Amazon and Netflix both rose more than 1%. The growth-oriented ARK Innovation ETF gained more than 2%.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of fear in the markets derived by option prices on the S&P 500, jumped as high as 23.73, levels not seen in two months. The so-called VIX remained stubbornly above 20 for most of last year before dropping to a low below 16 last month. A rising VIX is often accompanied by falling markets.

Tesla shares, the poster boy for growth stocks with lofty valuations and expectations, fell more than 1%, but traded well off lows. A Reuters report that the electric carmaker halted plans to expand its Shanghai plant into an export hub, also aided the decline.

Investors bought the dip in tech shares amid the sharp sell-off this week. The group had briefly fallen out of favor earlier this year as fears of inflation and higher interest rates crept up. Growth-oriented companies, which were the biggest pandemic winners, tend to get hit hard by rising rates as they erode the value of their future earnings.

Top investor Stanley Druckenmiller shared concerns on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday morning that unnerved investors.

While Druckenmiller said he was still long stocks somewhat, the hedge fund manager said assets were in a “raging mania” and that the Fed and U.S. government risked endangering the U.S. dollar’s reserve status by injecting too much costly stimulus into an already hot economy.

“I can’t find any period in history where monetary and fiscal policy were this out of step with the economic circumstances, not one,” Druckenmiller said. “If they want to do all this and risk our reserve currency status, risk an asset bubble blowing up, so be it. But I think we ought to at least have a conversation about it.”

The latest headlines, including a labor shortage as well as a jump in Consumer Price Index in March, helped fuel inflation worries.

Job openings soared to a record high in March as employers struggled to find workers to fill those positions, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Even as help wanted jumped from February by 597,000, or 8%, to 8.12 million, hires rose just 215,000, or 3.7%, to just over 6 million.

“When valuations remain high, even factoring in yesterday’s and today’s selling, the promise of rock bottom interest rates fades as the market questions the strong job openings report against the availability of labor and the need to boost wages to fill the positions, not to mention concerns that fiscal largesse is keeping workers from moving back into the labor force,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist for Prudential Financial.

Big Tech got clobbered on Monday as investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs in the process. Both of those stocks lost at least 2% to start the week. The Nasdaq suffered the worse of the selling and fell 2.5%, finishing the day at its session low on Monday.