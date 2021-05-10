LATEST

Nasdaq futures down 1% after a sell-off in Big Tech pushes stocks off records – CNBC

FAANG stocks displayed at the Nasdaq.

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Nasdaq futures slipped Monday evening after investors punished Big Tech equities during the regular session and pushed both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off record levels.

S&P 500 futures traded 0.6% lower, while those tied to the Dow fell about 67 points. Nasdaq 100 futures came under pressure and retreated 1%.

Big Tech got clobbered on Monday as investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs. Both of those stocks lost at least 2% to start the week.

The Nasdaq Composite suffered the worse of the selling and fell 2.5%, finishing the day at its session low. Facebook lost more than 4%, while Amazon and Netflix both dropped over 3%. Alphabet dipped more than 2% after a downgrade by Citigroup. Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF fell 5% to its lowest level since November as Tesla, its top holding, shed more than 6%.

Gasoline futures whipsawed in volatile trading on Monday after a ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline to close the largest U.S. fuel pipeline over the weekend. The company, which operates a 5,500-mile system, said Monday afternoon that parts of its system are being brought back online, and it hopes to restore service by the end of the week.

Gasoline futures ended the day 0.31% higher at $2.1334 per gallon. At one point in the overnight session, gasoline futures jumped as high as $2.217, levels not seen since May 2018.

Several stocks made moves in extended trading on Monday following earnings results.

Simon Property Group saw its stock retreat about 1% after the bell despite better-than-expected numbers. The real estate property manager reported first-quarter earnings of $1.36 per share on revenues of $1.15 billion.

Callaway Golf, meanwhile, said it’s seeing robust demand for its equipment and apparel, pushing shares up 5% after regular trading ended in New York. Electronic Arts, Chesapeake EnergyHanesbrands, and Palantir Technologies will all deliver earnings results on Tuesday.

The Labor Department will on Tuesday publish the latest results of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Several high-ranking Federal Reserve officials, including Governor Lael Brainard and New York Fed President John Williams, are also scheduled to deliver remarks.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top