Nasdaq futures drop nearly 2% as tech sell-off continues, Tesla shares fall – CNBC

Stock futures fell on Tuesday as investors continued to dump technology stocks.

Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost 2%. S&P 500 futures traded 1.3% lower, while those tied to the Dow fell around 300 points.

Shares of Big Tech stocks were all in the red once again Tuesday. Facebook, Apple and Amazon were all down more than 1.5% in premarket trading.

Tesla shares fell nearly 7% in premarket trading as Reuters reported the electric carmaker and bellwether growth play halted plans to expand its Shanghai plant into an export hub.

Big Tech got clobbered on Monday as investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs in the process. Both of those stocks lost at least 2% to start the week.

The Nasdaq Composite suffered the worse of the selling and fell 2.5%, finishing the day at its session low on Monday. Facebook lost more than 4%, while Amazon and Netflix both dropped over 3%. Alphabet dipped more than 2% after a downgrade by Citigroup. Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF fell 5% to its lowest level since November as Tesla, its top holding, shed more than 6%.

The ARK Innovation ETF was down another 4% in premarket trading Tuesday.

The market is divided in May with the Nasdaq Composite down 4% and the Dow up 2.5% as investors rotate away from growth shares with relatively high valuations into value stocks that will benefit from the economy reopening from the pandemic and higher inflation.

The Technology Select SPDR (XLK) is down 3% so far in May, the worst of any of the market sectors. The XLK was down another 1.3% in premarket trading Tuesday.

The broader S&P 500 has managed to remain barely in the green for May amid this market rotation, but it may lose that gain if the tech selling intensifies and value stocks don’t pick up the slack.