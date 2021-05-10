Nasdaq futures slip after a sell-off in Big Tech pushes stocks off records – CNBC

Nasdaq futures slipped early Tuesday morning after investors punished Big Tech stocks during the regular session and pushed both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off record levels.

S&P 500 futures traded 0.4% lower, while those tied to the Dow fell around 70 points. Nasdaq 100 futures came under pressure and retreated by about 0.7%.

Big Tech got clobbered on Monday as investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs. Both of those stocks lost at least 2% to start the week.

The Nasdaq Composite suffered the worse of the selling and fell 2.5%, finishing the day at its session low. Facebook lost more than 4%, while Amazon and Netflix both dropped over 3%. Alphabet dipped more than 2% after a downgrade by Citigroup. Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF fell 5% to its lowest level since November as Tesla, its top holding, shed more than 6%.