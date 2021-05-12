Nasdaq futures turn higher as investors buy the dip in tech, Apple and Amazon shares rebound – CNBC

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes were set to add to Wednesday’s steep losses, but have started to rebound.

Nasdaq futures jumped by 0.6%, turning higher as investors stepped into buy some tech stocks under fire all week. S&P 500 futures rallied back as well and were last up by 0.4%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial average were flat following its worst day since January.

Key tech stocks rebounded in premarket trading following early morning losses. Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet turned higher in premarket trading and were each up about 1%. Even Tesla reversed course, trading higher by 1%.

Market strategists and chart analysts were watching to see if tech stocks could hold key support on Thursday and rebound, especially shares of Apple.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said he expects to see investors buy the dip. “I think it might be too early to say we’re ready for a correction. We need to have the bulls battle back a little it,” said Stovall.

U.S. stocks took a big hit on Wednesday, led to the downside by technology shares as key inflation data showed higher-than-expected price pressures.

The Dow fell 681 points, or 1.99%, to notch its single-worst session since January. The blue-chip index clinched its worst day since February on Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 2.1%, its biggest one-day drop since February, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.6%.

Traders across the board cited a rise in interest rates, triggered by a hotter-than-expected inflation report, for the midweek slump.