Nasdaq rebounds more than 1% as investors buy the tech dip, Dow rises more than 200 points – CNBC

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, rebounding from steep losses in the previous session as investors picked up major technology shares after the pullback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220 points, while the S&P 500 jumped 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite popped 1.2% as Apple rebounded 2% and Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook all rose more than 1%. Market strategists and chart analysts were watching to see if tech stocks could hold key support on Thursday and rebound, especially shares of Apple. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said he expects to see investors buy the dip. “I think it might be too early to say we’re ready for a correction. We need to have the bulls battle back a little it,” said Stovall. U.S. stocks took a big hit on Wednesday, led to the downside by technology shares as key inflation data showed higher-than-expected price pressures. The Dow fell 681 points, or 1.99%, to notch its single-worst session since January. The blue-chip index clinched its worst day since February on Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 2.1%, its biggest one-day drop since February, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.6%. Traders across the board cited a rise in interest rates, triggered by a hotter-than-expected inflation report, for the midweek slump.

The Labor Department reported that the prices American consumers pay for goods and services accelerated at their fastest pace since 2008 last month with the Consumer Price Index spiking 4.2% from a year ago. Investors largely shook off another hot inflation report on Thursday, with producer prices in April jumping more than 6% from a year go. “Last week the S&P 500 ended near all-time record highs and today, three days later, it is off by more than 4%!” wrote Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist of The Leuthold Group. “Investors are not only dumping growth stocks which traditionally have not held up well during bouts of higher inflation, but later in the day began unloading nearly all stocks as fears increased that the [Federal Reserve] may be forced to bring tapering and perhaps rate hikes forward,” he added.