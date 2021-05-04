LATEST

Nasdaq tumbles as investors dump tech megacaps – Reuters

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Nasdaq index fell more than 2% on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks led Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market.

Highly valued technology companies including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) fell between 0.6% and 2.4%.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT), communication services (.SPLRCL) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) falling more than 1.5% each.

The defensive consumer staples (.SPLRCS), utilities (.SPLRCU) and real estate (.SPLRCR) sectors fell the least.

“When you’re at all-time highs and the market pulls back, the ones that tend to lead to the downside are often the high-beta stocks such as technology,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“When we have pauses or pull backs people tend to move out of growth stocks into more defensive names.”

Copious stimulus measures, speedy vaccination drives and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy stance have spurred a strong rebound in the U.S. economy and pushed Wall Street to record highs this year. The so-called “pandemic winners”, however, have recently started to fall out of favor.

U.S. and European stock markets also saw a sudden 0.5% drop in hefty volumes around 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, leaving traders scratching their heads and one calling it a “micro flash crash”. read more

At 10:03 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 256.42 points, or 0.75%, at 33,856.81, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 45.00 points, or 1.07%, at 4,147.66, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 280.58 points, or 2.02%, at 13,614.54.

Among other stocks, CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) gained 2.8% on reporting a first-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates and raising its 2021 profit forecast. read more

First-quarter earnings have been largely upbeat. Average profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 46% in the quarter, compared with forecasts of a 24% growth at the start of April, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Investors also waiting for data through the week, including the Labor Department’s non-farm payrolls data, slated to be released on Friday. The report is expected to show a rise in job additions in April.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 5.83-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 42 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 59 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top