Nash Carter, NXT Tag Team Champion, released by WWE

Editor’s Note, This story contains graphic accounts of alleged domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673 or at the domestic violence hotline 1-800-799-7233,

WWE has released NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter.

Carter (real name Zachary Green), 27, was released from his contract on Wednesday after being accused of abusing his wife Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green), a fellow wrestler currently signed to Impact Wrestling.

On Monday, Lee posted photos on Twitter alleging abuse by Carter, claiming that he “ruined and hit me so hard that he cracked open my lip.”

“They told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked. I hid it for a year…