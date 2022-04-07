Nash Carter reportedly released by WWE

Nash Carter has reportedly left WWE.

on twitter this afternoon War Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that he was told that Carter had been released from WWE.

The alleged release of Nash Carter follows multiple allegations of abuse by his wife, Impact Wrestling star and former Chikara Grand Champion Kimber Lee. Over the past week, Kimber Lee has accused Carter of physically and emotionally abusing her and of having anti-LGBTQ views. Lee also posted a photo of Carter doing what seemed like a nazi saluteWhile sporting a mustache similar to Adolf Hitler.

It should be noted that Lee initially leveled allegations against Carter in late March before being removed from social media. She also noted that the couple was working on their…