Nash Carter (Zachary Green) released by WWE

Nash Carter (Zachary Green) has been released by WWE.

The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sap in Fightful And this was confirmed to us at POST Wrestling.

Carter was accused several times by his wife, fellow artist Kimber Lee. including an allegation of physical abuse When he claimed Green was “ruined”.

on Tuesday, Kimber Lee posted a photo Carter is seen giving a Nazi salute with his moustache shaved like Adolf Hitler.

An NXT source told us that Carter was at the WWE Performance Center the day before the news of his release.

We have reached out to WWE for an official statement on the matter and will update this story if we find any.