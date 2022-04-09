Nash Rowler’s Genius Move Shocks Queen Elizabeth Stakes Win for Think It Over

“If I don’t get where I’m at I can run a good second,” said Ravaler. “I thought the field would be better there, and it was.

“When I decided to go the track was very wet until I got closer to the fence, and I thought ‘oh no’ for a few steps.

“Once I got out there, he got quicker for me and I knew I was going to be very hard to beat because he could run the sections to win these races like all other horses.

“He’s as good as any of them, and I knew I just had to take him where he could show it.”

The talk was about Very Elegant and Enamo during the week, but the very heavy Randwick track broke them before the turn.