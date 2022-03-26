Nashville DA’s office releases statement after ex-Vanderbilt nurse’s trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville District Attorney’s Office has issued a statement following the conviction of Radonda Watt after a jury found the former Vanderbilt nurse guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The guilty verdict comes after Radonda Watt administered a lethal dose of the wrong drug to 75-year-old Charlene Murphy in December of 2017. Charlene Murphy, 75, was waiting for a standard scan at Vanderbilt University Medical Center when the vat was done. Murphy was given a sedative to rest, but instead gave Murphy a different drug that causes paralysis. Murphy died within 20 minutes of taking the drug.