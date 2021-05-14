Nashville tech jobs by the numbers: Here’s how much the industry is growing in Middle Tennessee – The Tennessean

Show Caption Hide Caption Pivot tech school endures tornado, pandemic Pivot Technology School had plans to launch on March 3, 2020, in Nashville. Then came a tornado, and a pandemic on its heels. Here’s how they endured. Nashville Tennessean

The greater Nashville area and Middle Tennessee are experiencing rapid growth in the technology sector. Here’s a breakdown of what that growth looks like for the job market.

What jobs are considered tech jobs, and how many does Nashville have?

Nashville had nearly 29,250 tech positions in 2020, up from 18,181 in 2010, according to a data review conducted by the Greater Nashville Technology Council and Cushman & Wakefield.

The review spanned computer-related jobs including:

systems managers

software, systems and information security analysts

network and user support specialists

research scientists

network and database architects

database, network and systems administrators

programmers

software and web developers

digital interface designers

engineers

NTC and Middle Tennessee State University reported 46,099 tech workers in Middle Tennessee in 2018, and NTC announced a goal to double that workforce by 2025. This report collected data for two Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin (which includes 14 Middle Tennessee counties) and Clarksville, TN-KY (which includes Montgomery County in Tennessee as well as Christian and Trigg counties in Kentucky).

MTSU’s 2020 report showed progress: 62,876 workers in the region.

Where are these jobs coming from?

Tech companies ranked as the top two regional new job announcements in 2020: Amazon with 1,000 new hires at its Nashville hub and Agero with 900 jobs in Clarksville.

Facebook announced an $800 million investment in the greater Nashville area in 2020, ranking it second behind General Motors’ $2 billion investment, according to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Vital Signs 2020 Report.

Within the past three years, Nashville has attracted two major job infusions from tech giants: a 5,000-worker Amazon hub announced in 2018 and an Oracle campus that will bring 8,500 employees to the city over the next decade.

Several other companies also have laid roots in Nashville, including AllianceBernstein, EY and Dell.

What qualifications are these jobs seeking?

Of the 14 tech job categories reviewed by NTC and Cushman & Wakefield, nine typically require a bachelor’s degree for entry-level positions. A master’s degree is likely required for computer and information research scientist positions. Entry-level positions for web developers and digital interface designers typically require an associate’s degree.

But there are paths to tech careers outside of traditional college degrees, as evidenced by the success of boot camps offered by Nashville Software School and other local tech education organizations.

Patrick McKenna, founder of talent-location company One America Works, said companies often search for candidates who have broad computer science and development knowledge and can be taught the specific coding languages and skills needed for a particular position.

Where does Nashville rank compared to the nation’s top tech markets?

The Nashville metropolitan area ranks third in nationwide tech job growth over the last decade, following only San Francisco and Silicon Valley, according to NTC and Cushman & Wakefield.

Nashville saw 63.1% growth since 2010. San Francisco saw 90.2% growth, and Silicon Valley’s tech jobs grew 66%.

Nashville also is ranked third for expected tech job growth by 2030, when jobs are expected to be up 96.4% compared to 2010. San Francisco ranked first with 132.8% projected growth, and Silicon Valley ranked second with 96.5%.

Currently, the top 10 markets for tech jobs include San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

How prepared is the greater Nashville area’s tech workforce?

McKenna said Nashville’s main asset is its “critical mass of well-skilled, well-trained workforce.”

“They’re prepared to get the last stage of training which is required to do a specific job,” McKenna said.

Several local tech organizations are working to skill Nashvillians so they can enter tech careers. Since its launch in 2012, Nashville Software School has had more than 1,400 students graduate. Its programs now start training 300 web developers, 125 data analysts and 25 data scientists each year.

“Slightly over 50% of all of our graduates to date have been from one or more underrepresented groups (including Black and Latino people, women and veterans), so we kind of move the needle on the diversity of the Nashville tech community almost every time we graduate a class,” founder and CEO John Wark said.

NTC and Pivot Technology School also offer programs geared toward locals in groups typically underrepresented in the tech workforce.

While these organizations work to build the local workforce, NTC’s Tech into Nashville program is working to meet talent demand by recruiting tech workers from Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles and the Silicon Valley area.

Currently, the top five sources of new Nashville residents are Chicago, Miami, Johnson City, New York and Atlanta, according to the data reviewed by NTC and Cushman & Wakefield.

How does the state’s tech job market compare?

The number of Tennessee jobs created by the software industry has increased 12.9% since 2018, according to a recent report from The Economist Intelligence Unit. The industry directly created 34,544 jobs. Including indirect job creation, that number increases to 78,640 statewide.

Research and development investment by software companies totaled $88 million statewide in 2020, comprising 7.4% of all domestic business research and development in the state.

The report estimates these software industry jobs contributed $7.1 billion in direct value-added GDP, or $10.5 billion including indirect and induced impacts.

