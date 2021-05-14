Nashville’s tech industry is growing. These programs want to get more locals plugged in. – Tennessean

With Nashville at the center of record-setting tech job infusions in Tennessee, local organizations are working to fill as many jobs as possible with local talent.

Oracle’s 65-acre Nashville campus is expected to bring 8,500 full-time jobs over the next 10 years, and Amazon hired its first 1,000 employees in what will be a 5,000-worker hub last fall.

“Everybody wants to know: how many local people are they going to be hiring?” said Brian Moyer, president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council. “You’ve got to have skills to get hired, so we and other community partners are trying to … provide programs to skill these people up so they can enter the tech workforce. It’s just a really important piece of the puzzle to spread the benefit of opportunities like this amongst more people in the community.”

Nashville Technology Council taking three-pronged approach

NTC aims to increase Middle Tennessee’s tech workforce to about 92,000 workers by 2025. Its three-part approach includes working with middle- and high-school students, facilitating training opportunities for adult career-changers as well as recruiting talent from outside Middle Tennessee to keep up with growing demand.

NTC works with more than 60 Middle Tennessee community groups to identify candidates for nontraditional training programs.

Candidates complete a series of in-depth interviews to determine their goals. NTC offers an IT infrastructure management program in partnership with Nashville Software School and Volunteer State Community College that is supported by a GIVE grant from the state. Candidates selected for the GO Tech program can gain the skills and industry certification needed for an entry-level IT job free of cost.

Individuals with different goals are referred to other local organizations, such as Nashville Software School, NTC Chief of Staff Sandi Hoff said.

“Our students come from a wide range of backgrounds,” Hoff said. “We have really focused on trying to work with partners who can help identify people of color, women and veterans … because those are three groups that are currently underrepresented in technology professions.”

NTC recently launched its Tech Into Nashville program, geared toward recruiting tech workers from Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Los Angeles and the San Francisco area. The group hosted several virtual career fairs during the pandemic. Its April event featured 12 employer virtual hiring booths and 133 posted jobs. One hundred eighty-eight virtual job seekers attended, and 367 submitted resumes.

Hoff said she sees “repeat customers” as a metric for NTC’s success.

“With the GO Tech program, every employer who has hired a student has hired a second, and with the job fairs, I think that’s quite similar,” she said.

Nashville Software School surpasses 1,400 graduates

Nashville Software School, a nonprofit training organization, launched in 2012 with its first software developer boot camp.

It now offers three more programs: boot camps in data science and data analytics and the IT infrastructure management program in partnership with NTC. Each program’s curriculum was shaped with input from local employers.

Each program operates with cohorts of 25 to 28 students. NSS now offers eight full-time boot camps and four part-time evening courses each year. Roughly half of NSS’s graduates are part of underrepresented groups in tech careers.

About half of NSS students receive “opportunity tuition,” in which part of tuition is paid via scholarship, part is paid by the student up-front and the majority of the tuition is deferred until after the student graduates and obtains employment. If the student doesn’t graduate, that student doesn’t owe any of the deferred tuition. This is geared toward students who face financial challenges and are underrepresented in the tech industry.

“Effectively, it’s a shared risk, a shared investment in their future,” founder and CEO John Wark said.

NSS also offers other loan and payment programs. The school holds information sessions on its programs on the second and third Wednesdays of each month.

“I still think there’s this perception that things like software development, that there’s only a limited number of people that can do that work,” Wark said. “I can tell you based on our experience … looking at the aptitude that’s needed to do software development work or data analytics work, these jobs are more accessible to a lot more people than I think realize it.”

One of the best indicators of tech aptitude NSS has seen is whether a person has been a musician, Wark added.

“Music is a symbolic, math-based language,” he said. “There’s lots of logic, lots of pattern recognition, and that’s programming.”

Looking to break into tech?

The following local organizations offer a variety of training programs and other tech-focused learning opportunities.

Cassandra Stephenson covers business at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cassandra at [email protected] or at (731) 694-7261. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.